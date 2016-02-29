Labourers work on the renovations of the Maracana Stadium for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in this file photo dated September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO The outlook for Brazil's growth in 2016 and 2017 continued to deteriorate among economists surveyed last week by the central bank, as the country's worst recession in decades deepens.

The median of about 100 forecasts from financial institutions projected gross domestic product to shrink 3.45 percent this year, compared to a median forecast of 3.40 percent in the previous survey. The outlook for growth in 2017 remained stable at 0.50 percent.

Expectations for 2016 inflation fell slightly to 7.57 percent, from 7.62 percent the week prior, while projections for 2017 inflation remained unchanged at 6 percent, the central bank survey said.

