BRASILIA Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's inflation in 2016 and kept them steady for next year, a weekly central poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of about 100 economists in the survey projected the annual inflation rate will end this year at 7.36 percent, up from 7.34 percent seen in the previous week. For 2017, projections point to inflation of 5.12 percent, well above the official target of 4.5 percent.

