BRASILIA Brazil should stick to its inflation target next year and lower it in 2017 to rebuild its inflation-fighting credentials with weary markets, a wide majority of economists urged in a Reuters poll this week.

Brazil targets inflation for this and next year at 4.5 percent with a tolerance band of two percentage points, and is expected to announce later on Thursday its goal for 2017.

The target has remained unchanged for 11 years and is seen completely out of reach for 2015 with inflation inching closer to double digits.

Still, policymakers are considering changing it for 2017 to signal their commitment to lower inflation in the long run, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

That comes even as the economy is headed for what is likely to be its worst recession in a quarter century that will nearly double the jobless rate from the record low it marked in late 2014 by the end of 2016.

Fifteen out of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters at banks and consulting firms, mostly in Brazil, would applaud changing the 2017 target. Four of them said it would be appropriate to lower the target midpoint; three said narrow the tolerance range; eight recommended doing both.

Changing the target "would help authorities recover the credibility they lost in the past few years," said Enestor dos Santos, an economist with BBVA in Madrid.

Most economists doubt the central bank will successfully lower inflation to 4.5 percent next year, even after raising its benchmark Selic interest rate by 275 basis points since October.

Reducing the 2017 target could prompt the bank to raise rates even further from the current 13.75 percent at the risk of deepening what is likely to be its worst recession in 25 years.

Narrowing the tolerance range to 1.5 or 1.0 percentage points might be a less costly choice since the goal would remain consistent with current expectations for end-2017, hovering around 4.75 percent.

Brazil's central bank has struggled to control inflation expectations over the past few years.

One month ago, a growing number of economists started to worry that rate hikes were causing unnecessary damage to the economy. But prices have kept rising more than expected, cementing expectations for further rate hikes in coming months.

Earlier this month, some economists floated the idea of changing the 2016 target as well, raising it to more realistic levels. But 16 out of 19 economists polled this week rejected the idea.

The inflation target is set by the national monetary council, Brazil's highest economic body made up of the finance and planning ministries and the central bank.

