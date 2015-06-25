BRASILIA Brazil's unemployment rate will probably climb further this year and next as the economy slumps, but is likely to stop short of hitting 10 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate in Latin America's largest economy will probably hit 7.0 percent at the end of 2015 and finish 2016 at 8.0 percent, nearly double the record low of 4.3 percent at the end of 2014, according to the median forecast of 19 economists.

Only a few economists forecast net payroll job losses and wage growth in 2015 and 2016. But the median estimates of as many as eight analysts were grim, projecting more than 1 million job losses in the two years combined and a 1.4 percent drop in wages discounted for inflation this year. The most pessimistic forecast projected 1.7 million job losses.

The poll was conducted between Monday and Wednesday, before official data showed another increase in the jobless rate to 6.7 percent in May, slightly above expectations.

Rising unemployment could weigh further on record-low consumer confidence, a major obstacle for any hopes for recovery from what is likely to be Brazil's worst recession in 25 years.

It could also spell further trouble for President Dilma Rousseff, whose popularity is already at rock-bottom.

Unemployment has risen partly because of massive job losses in recent months. More than 200,000 payroll jobs were cut in April and May across all activities, from manufacturers to service providers, according to government data.

Joblessness has also increased because many people who remained out of the labor force in recent years started to look for work as relatives lost their jobs and high inflation ate away at their spending power.

"The labor market took too long to adjust and is now correcting fast. People are out looking for a job at a bad time," said Marcelo Kfoury, head of Citi's economic research department in Brazil.

Forecasts for the unemployment rate were spread across a wide range, suggesting some economists have struggled to adjust their estimates due to the speed at which the economy is deteriorating.

Forecasts for the jobless rate in 2015 ranged from 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent, while estimates for the unemployment rate in 2016 ranged from 5.3 percent to 9.5 percent.

