Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff waves to the crowd after being sworn in for a second four-year term in Brasilia January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO An unexpected regulatory change has taken the shine off Brazilian education companies in the new year, putting an end to a dizzying rally and raising questions about whether President Dilma Rousseff really has given up on interventionist policies.

The shares of education companies have skyrocketed over the past three years, despite a sharp slowdown in Brazil's economy and a 12 percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa index. Investors saw the companies as a safe bet, given repressed demand for higher education among Brazil's growing middle class and the government's commitment to student loans and grants.

Two weeks ago, however, the government changed without warning the rules governing a college loan program known as Fies, which provides roughly half of the revenue of listed companies such as Kroton Educacional SA and Ser Educacional SA.

One of the changes slowed government payments to the companies, and the other set a minimum standardized exam score for Fies eligibility.

The shares in both companies plunged in response. Kroton, which rose over 600 percent in the past three years, has lost 15 percent so far in January. Ser is down 40 percent. Sector rivals Estacio Participacoes SA and GAEC Educacao SA are down 24 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

"This is something that raises a lot of concerns, not just among investors, but among companies too," said HSBC analyst Luciano Campos. "The question is, the rules changed now, could they change again tomorrow?"

The risk of unexpected government intervention in the private sector has weighed heavily on Brazilian shares since Rousseff took office in 2011.

As Brazil's economy slowed, the president's flurry of economic stimulus and hands-on industrial policy drew complaints from business leaders looking for more predictable policymaking.

Economists questioned targeted tax breaks for automakers. Bankers cried foul over efforts to force down lending rates. Unexpected changes to electricity concessions, meant to lower inflation, devastated the market value of power companies.

Rousseff's new economic team, appointed this month as she started her second term, has promised a closer relationship with the private sector and more consistent rules, but investors remain wary.

BUDGET CONSTRAINTS

The education ministry said in an emailed statement that the new Fies policy is meant to improve educational access and quality, but most analysts see them as part of a government effort to cut spending in order to fight off a credit downgrade.

"The main reason behind the regulatory change is budget constraints," wrote Credit Suisse analyst Lucas Pinheiro Lopes in a recent client note.

Several banks have cut their price targets for the sector on new concerns over cash flow, debt management and the risk of more government intervention.

Still, most analysts are not recommending that investors sell the shares. Many remain bullish on the sector over the long term.

"The current dynamics of government financing for students, the country's currently low levels of education, as well a still-young population are all supportive of the industry's long-term growth," Citigroup analysts led by Lucio Aldworth told clients in a note.

Some investors are holding out hope the government will be flexible on rules after further dialogue with the education industry, which helped shares recover on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A press representative for Kroton said the rule changes were still being discussed between an industry association and the government, with no end to the negotiations in sight.

Press representatives for Ser declined to comment, while Estacio and GAEC representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

As days pass without a meeting between the two sides and none planned, according to an education ministry spokeswoman, some analysts see hope fading for a policy reversal.

"The new proposed rules could be a new paradigm that may take time for investors to digest," Citi's Aldworth wrote.

(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia. Editing by Andre Grenon)