Brazil's presidential election will be decided in a runoff on Oct. 26 between leftist incumbent President Dilma Rousseff and pro-business challenger Aecio Neves.

Following are the policy proposals of the two finalists in a race closely watched by investors wary of slow growth and state interference in Latin America's largest economy:

PRESIDENT DILMA ROUSSEFF - WORKERS' PARTY (PT)

MACROECONOMIC POLICY: Rousseff adheres to a developmentalist economic philosophy, which aims to boost local industry and protect jobs through the use of import barriers and government incentives. The economy is under the heavy influence of the state, which has unleashed a constant stream of one-off measures to make up for a lack of competitiveness. She has not signaled any divergence from this path for a second term.

INFLATION: Promises to fight inflation and keep it within the official target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. Inflation currently near 6.5 percent on an annual basis. Says 4.5 percent goal can be achieved in 2016.

CENTRAL BANK: Believes current informal autonomy for the central bank is enough and says full independence could be dangerous to average Brazilians.

EXCHANGE RATE: Under Rousseff the exchange rate has been managed within an informal trading band by the central bank in an effort to control inflation. Rousseff says the flexibility of the exchange rate should be compatible with the country's "structural conditions."

TAXES: Wants to simplify the corporate tax system. Her government has struggled to keep spending under control to meet primary budget surplus goals.

LABOR AND PENSION: A staunch supporter of worker's rights, Rousseff has taken pains to protect jobs, especially in industry. At the same time, she sees the need for reform of some labor laws to make Brazil more competitive, and is open to more outsourcing on the condition that it is negotiated with unions.

BNDES: Under the leftist Workers' Party, state development bank BNDES helped funnel billions of reais in subsidized loans to companies struggling to stay afloat following the global financial crisis, while fostering mergers among rival firms to create "national champions." The bank, traditionally funded by taxes, now receives direct transfers from the Treasury to keep some Brazilian businesses supplied with below-market rate credit. Rousseff has not signaled any change to this policy.

PETROBRAS, SUB-SALT OIL, GAS PRICES: Rousseff has been widely criticized by Petrobras' minority shareholders for enacting a policy that holds fuel prices below global market prices in an effort to control inflation. She defends laws that require Petrobras to take the lead on all exploration and drilling projects for the giant offshore sub-salt oil reserves.

PROCUREMENT: At least 60 percent of sub-salt exploration and production components are required to be made in Brazil. She remains committed to local content rules as a way to strengthen industry. Government procurement gives preference to locally-made products.

AGRICULTURE, DEFORESTATION, GMOs: Rousseff is not opposed to GMO crops and will continue to fight deforestation under current policies. Earlier this year her government published a final set of regulations that could push farmers to restore a huge amount of illegally cleared native vegetation and encourage the use of "tradable forest credits" to help protect the environment.

INFRASTRUCTURE: Vows to speed up concessions in an area where her government has been slow to deliver. Building railways to carry raw materials to ports will be a priority. Says partnerships with private investors, both Brazilian and foreign, will be vital. Struggles with private-sector mistrust after her administration made major unexpected changes in some concession rules. Hard-liners from the Workers' Party have traditionally been opposed to private capital in public projects.

SOCIAL WELFARE PROGRAMS: Will not alter Bolsa Familia, the signature welfare program of 12 years of Workers' Party rule. Promised an additional 3 million homes for the Minha Casa Minha Vida subsidized housing program in second term.

FOREIGN POLICY AND TRADE: Will continue to strengthen regional ties and assert Brazil's leadership in the region. Will stand behind Mercosur trade bloc, as well as South American intergovernmental union Unasur. Wants Mercosur to negotiate a trade agreement with the European Union. Has stood behind cooperation with emerging BRICS economies and sought to boost south-south trade.

CORRUPTION: Says must strengthen institutions to end impunity. Signed an anti-corruption bill after the 2013 street protests, though it has not entered into law as it requires final regulations that must be delivered in a presidential decree, which she has not yet issued.

POLITICAL REFORM: Calls for political reform to deal with distortions in representation. Advocates holding a referendum over reforms such as reducing the high number of parties and changing campaign finance rules. Her bid to call a referendum last year was swiftly rebuffed by allies in Congress.

AECIO NEVES - BRAZILIAN SOCIAL DEMOCRACY PARTY (PSDB)

MACROECONOMIC POLICY: Neves calls for fiscal responsibility, inflation targeting and a floating exchange rate. Has cited the need for full economic transparency on the part of the government.

INFLATION: Says inflation target should be kept at 4.5 percent for now. Once that goal is reached the target and tolerance band should be gradually lowered.

CENTRAL BANK: Says the central bank should have operational autonomy, in line with existing policy. Has questioned whether it's worth spending political capital to push for formal independence of the central bank.

EXCHANGE RATE: Neves opposes using currency intervention to curb inflation coming from more expensive imports. He wants the real to float freely to make Brazilian exports more competitive and would not try to strengthen the currency.

TAXES: Calls for lower taxes on exports and simplifying national tax rules. Promotes a complete overhaul of the indirect taxation system to develop one that is more pro-investment, pro-growth and pro-job creation. Would end the one-off tax breaks that have been a hallmark of Rousseff's economic policy. Seeks to increase investment rate to 24 percent of GDP.

LABOR AND PENSION: Says an improving economy will help improve the health of the pension system. Believes labor laws are a "conquest" of the people, but sees opportunities for the government to foster negotiation between business and organized labor, without specifying details.

BNDES: Head economic adviser Arminio Fraga said he believes BNDES should only be financing projects where social returns are higher than private returns. Neves says he would like to see BNDES lending rates converge toward market rates.

PETROBRAS, SUB-SALT OIL, GAS PRICES: Says the company is suffering under the fuel price policy. Proposes re-establishing a calendar of auctions for private sector involvement in exploration. Will reconsider a rule making Petrobras the lead in sub-salt projects. Says fuel prices need to be realigned and adjustment policies need to be spelled out clearly, without specifying details.

PROCUREMENT: Says local content rules should be flexible according to the type of petroleum project being developed.

AGRICULTURE, DEFORESTATION, GMOs: Says he will be a partner of the agricultural sector and prioritize it in his government. Calls for the establishment of a national forestry policy, which will emphasize recovery of deforested land. Will work to increase managed plantations and support forest-based industries.

INFRASTRUCTURE: Aims to set out a wide-ranging infrastructure program, with clear and stable rules and regulations. Will seek out the private sector as a partner and create a so-called "super-ministry" for infrastructure to work directly with the finance ministry and help set budgets.

SOCIAL WELFARE PROGRAMS: Would set Bolsa Familia into law as a permanent policy of the federal government. Promised more Minha Casa Minha Vida homes without increasing the amount spent by Rousseff, but has not been specific.

FOREIGN POLICY AND TRADE: Would raise Brazil's presence in global affairs including issues such as U.N. Security Council expansion. Has criticized the Workers' Party's "ideological" foreign policy and would treat foreign policy in a more "business-like" manner. Calls for opening up Brazilian trade and integrating companies into global value-added chains to make the country more competitive. Seeks to flexibilize Mercosur rules to advance negotiations with non-member countries and allow for bilateral deals.

CORRUPTION: Will reduce the number of ministries and set objective hiring criteria at state-run enterprises to remove political influence and corruption.

POLITICAL REFORM: Defends a single term for president with a five-year mandate. Calls for lowering number of parties by establishing a minimum threshold of votes required by parties in Congress. Seeks to hold all elections on the same day.

