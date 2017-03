SAO PAULO Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is ahead of opposition candidate Aecio Neves in a nearly complete count of votes in Sunday's runoff election, according to the country's electoral authority.

An official tally of 95.35 percent of ballots showed Rousseff with 50.99 percent of valid votes and Neves with 49.01 percent.

