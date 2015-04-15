Models present creations from the Cavalera Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection with indians of Yawanawa ethnicity during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Founder of Cavalera, Alberto Hiar (C), walks with indians of Yawanawa ethnicity after presenting creations from the Cavalera Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Founder of Cavalera, Alberto Hiar (2nd L) looks on after models presented creations from the Cavalera Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection with indians of Yawanawa ethnicity during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A tattoo is seen on the back of Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Models present creations from the Osklen Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Models present creations from the Animale Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Designers are unveiling their spring/summer 2016 lines on the runways of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, where Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen will strut down the catwalk one last time during the five-day spectacular.

Bundchen, the world's highest paid model in 2014 for the eighth consecutive year according to Forbes.com, has told Brazilian media that she wants to now focus on print campaigns and spend more time with her young family.

The 34-year-old, who is married to New Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has modeled for fashion's biggest brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton as well as retailer H&M. Her much awaited final catwalk show will take place on Wednesday.

Singer Iggy Pop added a touch of rock and roll on Monday when he launched a sunglass collection by accessories retailer Chilli Beans in collaboration with Swarovski.

After posing in front of a giant pair of sunglasses, the punk rocker then smashed the lenses to loud cheers.

Brazilian brand Animale was among the first to showcase its collection of geometric A-line skirts with leg-lengthening waist-high cuts in black and coral red on Monday.

At TNG's show, florals were on display. Models wore flowing fabrics mixed with denims and accessorized with neck scarves and unisex flower trimmings.

"Brazilian fashion is very globalized. It is very similar to Paris, New York, Milan. You can see that the stylists are impeccable," fashion blogger Marcia Boscardan said.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week runs until Friday. Paula Raia, Triya and Juliana Jabour are among those listed to showcase their collections on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Alison Williams)