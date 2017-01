Senator Fernando Collor speaks during the final session of voting on suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (2nd R) rides her bicycle near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures as she speaks with members of the media after a tour of the NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff attends the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA Brazil's Senate decided that former President Dilma Rousseff, who was removed from office earlier on Wednesday, should not be barred from holding public office.

Senators voted 42-36 to allow Rousseff to maintain her political rights, short of the two-thirds needed to bar her. Under Brazilian law, a dismissed president is prevented from holding any government job, even teaching posts at state universities.

