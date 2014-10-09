Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's government is considering easing reserve requirements for banks in the country to free up lending for infrastructure projects, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Brazil is trying to increase lending and investment in infrastructure projects to reinvigorate its economy, which slipped into a technical recession earlier this year.
Brazil's central bank has previously cut reserve requirements to free up lending. In July it said it would free up an estimated 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) in the financial system through changes to banks' reserve requirements.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.