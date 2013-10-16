BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday that an end to the political impasse in Washington to raise the U.S. borrowing limits would be a relief for the world economy.

The risk of a debt default in the United States stemming from politicians' failure to raise the country's debt ceiling has threatened to throw a wrench into the recovery of the world economy.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later on Wednesday on legislation to increase the U.S. borrowing limit.

