LONDON A Brazilian equity exchange traded fund (ETF) listed in London fell 2.8 percent on Wednesday, after Brazil's worsening political turmoil drove local shares to their biggest daily loss on Tuesday since last December.

The Brazil MSCI i-shares ETF hit a one-week low, while a Tokyo-listed NEXT FUNDS Ibovespa Linked ETF closed down 5.4 percent.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday accused her opponents of "coup-mongering", saying they were trying to overthrow a democratically elected government by seeking to oust her without any material facts.

Commodity prices and recent gains had also put Brazilian assets under pressure.

"The correction yesterday is a reversal of the rally we saw since the beginning of October," said Per Hammarlund, head of emerging markets strategy at SEB in Stockholm, adding Brazil's real had tracked almost perfectly the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodities CRB index.

