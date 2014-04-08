A man talks on his mobile phone as he looks at an electronic display board at Brazil's BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO A 17 percent jump in Brazilian stocks over the past three weeks could run out of momentum unless investor perception or fundamentals improve significantly, a senior analyst at Bradesco BBI said on Tuesday.

The surge in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP that began on March 17, and which has seen the gauge rise in 13 out of 16 sessions, came as investors increased their holdings of Brazilian equities from a consensus underweight position, said Carlos Firetti, Bradesco BBI's head of equity research.

The movement, which Firetti defined as "technical" and "unexpected," followed Standard and Poor's decision to put a "stable" outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt ratings and geopolitical turmoil that drove investors out of Russian assets. Investor sentiment as well as perception over the fragility of Brazil's economy and companies in certain aspects remain unchanged, he noted.

"The rally has more to do with a technical recovery than a re-rating of Brazil or an improvement in fundamentals," Firetti said at the sidelines of an event sponsored by Bradesco BBI in São Paulo. "It's hard to say whether this trend will last long. In the short term, there is momentum for sure."

Share-buying got a boost after non-resident investors in Brazil brought 2.9 billion reais ($1.3 billion) into the stock market last month, the highest inflow of foreign investment portfolio money since September. In the first four days of April inflows reached 1.4 billion reais, financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA data showed.

In recent days, several opinion polls showing the first decline in the approval ratings of President Dilma Rousseff's administration in almost nine months drove up shares. This helped boost Brazil's performance within a broader emerging-markets rally in the wake of soaring risk appetite among foreign investors.

Still, the rally could lose legs as the threat of a slowing economy, persistently-high inflation, a potential energy shortage and turmoil on the road to the October presidential election weigh down market perceptions, Firetti said.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" level since February 2012, suggesting the Bovespa is set to return some gains in coming sessions. The index shed 1 percent to 51,629.07 on Tuesday.

Bradesco BBI is recommending clients remain cautious about the rally and focus on stories where the recovery in share prices looks sustainable, Firetti said. Banking and financial services shares are likely to gain this year, mainly because of a trend for rising interest rates and increased demand among Brazilians for financial services, he noted.

Some of the companies in which the bank has an "outperform," or "buy," recommendation includes health insurer Qualicorp SA (QUAL3.SA), insurer BB Seguridade Participações SA (BBSE3.SA), paper and pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA), and food processors M Dias Branco SA (MDIA3.SA) and BRF SA

(BRFS3.SA).

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Asher Levine and Priscila Jordão in São Paulo; editing by Andrew Hay)