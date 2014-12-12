Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said on Friday its board had approved a plan to renegotiate 8.5 billion reais ($3.2 billion) in debt owed to state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA).
Eletrobras said in a securities filing that the debt will be repaid to Petrobras in 120 monthly installments starting in February.
Under the terms of the plan, Brazil's Treasury will guarantee 4.3 billion reais of the amount, while the remaining 4.2 billion reais will come from a government development fund financed with taxes that consumers pay on their electricity bills.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by W Simon)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
BADEN-BADEN The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.