BRASILIA Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras spilled almost double the amount of oil and derivatives in 2010 as was released off the Brazilian coast by Chevron earlier this month, a Brazilian newspaper said on Sunday.

In 2010, Petrobras acknowledged 57 leaks totaling 4,201 barrels of oil and derivatives -- a volume increase of 165 percent from 2009, and nearly double the 2,400 barrels spilled at Chevron's Frade project 99 miles off Brazil's shore, O Globo newspaper said, citing Petrobras' sustainability reports.

Petrobras, which owns 30 percent of the Frade project, failed to comply with its self-imposed "maximum admissible limit" of 3,895 barrels spilled in 2010, calling into question whether oil companies in Brazil are investing enough in environmental safety measures, the newspaper said.

Petrobras spent 1.75 billion reais ($925.9 million) on environmental expenses associated with exploration and production in 2010, an 11 percent increase from the previous year, but spending on pollution control systems and equipment fell 12.76 percent to 172.3 million reais ($91.2 million), the paper said.

