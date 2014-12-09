Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BRASILIA Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) received a citation on Tuesday in the class-action lawsuit filed in a New York court over billions of dollars in investor losses stemming from an alleged bribe and money-laundering scheme.
The citation came from an investor who claims the company, commonly known as Petrobras, made misleading statements to the market, the company said in a securities filing. The investor, whose name is Peter Kaltman, is suing for compensation for share price losses and is seeking to represent all investors who bought depositary receipts of the Rio de Janeiro-based company, the statement said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.