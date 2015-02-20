The Petrobras logo is reflected in the window of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA could cost Brazil an amount equal to 5 percent of its gross domestic product in the event of a Treasury bailout, a senior analyst with Moody's Investors Service said, underscoring the potential impact on public finances of a massive corruption scandal at the oil firm.

The likelihood of a $110 billion debt bailout remains low but has been increasing as Petrobras (PETR4.SA) fails to publish audited financial results, Mauro Leos told Reuters in a Thursday interview.

It already makes the company "a potential high-risk event" to Brazil's sovereign rating, which stands only two notches above junk level with a negative outlook, Leos said.

Another major risk is a possible water and energy rationing, he added.

If Petrobras fails to publish audited earnings by end-April and end-June, creditors may be allowed to accelerate payment on the company's debt. Petrobras has about $110 billion, or 5 percent of Brazil's GDP, worth of bonds and loans with private banks.

"That's an extreme scenario which is not the most likely scenario," Leos said, noting that the Treasury could provide support through increased lending by public banks or financial guarantees rather than outright cash injections.

Still, that is the main reason why Moody's left Petrobras' ratings on review for a possible imminent downgrade, after cutting them to the near-junk level of Baa3 in late January.

In the case of Brazil's sovereign ratings, Moody's prefers to take its time and see whether those "high-risk events" will materialize.

"We don't want to rush a decision and to overestimate what the impact will be," Leos said.

SHARPER RECESSION

Failure to boost economic growth and a swelling debt burden were key reasons why Moody's slapped a negative outlook on Brazil's Baa2 rating last September. The move signaled a possible downgrade by mid-2016.

Since then, however, Brazil's economy deteriorated sharply.

Fallout from the corruption scandal, which has involved key Brazilian construction companies that allegedly paid kickbacks to Petrobras executives, is increasing the likelihood that Brazil will suffer a sharper recession this year, Leos said.

Currently Moody's expects Brazil's 2015 GDP to be within a range of zero to minus 1 percent.

"The more bad news come out of Petrobras, the more likely -- because of weak investment -- that growth could be closer to minus 1 percent," Leos said. "There is a downside risk that it can be even lower than that."

