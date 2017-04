Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the opening ceremony of the National Policy Conference for Women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is expected to dismiss her entire Cabinet on Wednesday if the Senate votes to suspend her and start an impeachment trial, ruling party Senator Humberto Costa said.

That means Vice President Michel Temer would have a clean slate to appoint an entirely new Cabinet after he takes power on Thursday.

