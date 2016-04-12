BRASILIA A committee of Brazil's lower house of Congress voted 38-27 on Monday to recommend the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws to support her re-election in 2014.

Here are the next steps in the presidential impeachment under Brazil's Constitution:

1) The full lower house must now vote on the committee's recommendation and balloting is due to take place on Sunday.

Rousseff's opponents need the votes of two-thirds of 513 congressmen, or 342. Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a fierce critic of Rousseff, does not vote. Rousseff requires 171 votes or abstentions to block impeachment.

2) If Rousseff loses the lower house vote, the Senate must then vote on whether to go ahead with putting her on trial. The timing is unclear, with Senate Speaker Renan Calheiros saying the Supreme Court has to provide a calendar for how the process should unfold. Many observers expect the vote to take place in early May.

If the Senate votes by a simple majority to accept the case, Rousseff is suspended at the start of the trial and Vice President Michel Temer becomes acting president.

The Senate has 180 days to conduct its trial, chaired by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Ricardo Lewandowski. Analysts say impeachment, if it goes ahead, will be a quick process given Brazil's political crisis and could be decided by the end of May.

3) If two-thirds of the 81-seat Senate, or 54 senators, vote for impeachment, Rousseff is stripped of her political rights and cannot run for elected office for eight years. Temer will be confirmed as president for the rest of Rousseff's term, ending on Dec. 31, 2018.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Cooney and Michael Perry)