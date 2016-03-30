Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff smiles as she attends a meeting with jurists at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA President Dilma Rousseff's popularity remains close to historic lows, according to a poll on Wednesday, amid a mounting political crisis following the loss of her main coalition partner this week that increased the risk of her impeachment.

Pollster Ibope said the number of Brazilians who rate

Rousseff's Workers' Party government "bad" or "terrible" dipped to 69 percent from a record high of 70 percent in the previous survey in December.

Those who consider it "great" or "good" edged up to 10 percent from a record low of 9 percent, according to the poll commissioned by the National Industry Confederation.

Rousseff's popularity plummeted last year as she embarked on her second term with Brazil sinking deeper into what is likely to be its worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Since then, investigation into a massive corruption scandal at state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) has reached into her inner circle and fueled calls for her resignation or impeachment in Congress.

Eight in 10 Brazilian do not trust Rousseff, according to the poll, which did not ask respondents about her impeachment. Other polls show more than two thirds of Brazilians want to see the leftist leader impeached.

Ibope surveyed 2,002 people between March 17 and 20. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points either way.

