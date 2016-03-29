BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has canceled a trip to a nuclear security summit in Washington because of a deepening political crisis that threatens to unseat her, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Since she accepted the invitation things have changed radically. She will stay home to deal with the ongoing crisis," said one of the officials, who asked not to be named because the information was not yet public.

The country's biggest party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement Part (PMDB), abandoned Rousseff's coalition on Tuesday, raising the chances that she will be impeached over changes she doctored the public accounts.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)