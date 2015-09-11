Brazilian Real and U.S. dollar notes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this September 10, 2015 photo illustration. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA At least one other rating agency is likely to withdraw Brazil's investment grade this year as renewed efforts to cut a budget deficit will probably fail, a Reuters poll showed, potentially deepening the country's economic and political crisis.

All but one of 26 economists surveyed by Reuters on Thursday expect Brazil's rating to be cut into speculative grade by a second rating agency in coming months, following a downgrade this week by Standard & Poor's.

Although Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have signaled they are in no rush, economists say agencies may have no choice but to downgrade Brazil into junk soon, as a recession quickly erodes public finances.

S&P's decision surprised economists, who expected a downgrade only in 2016.

Loss of investment grade, which was earned just seven years ago, by a second agency would force some investors to dispose of about $20 billion in Brazilian debt as they are barred from owning junk bonds, JPMorgan estimated.

Such forced sales could deal another blow to Brazilian assets, even if the downgrades are mostly priced in. Brazil's currency BRL=BRBY has lost more than 30 percent this year, while yields on 2023 rate futures jumped to an all-time high above 15 percent.

Fourteen of the economists polled expect the new downgrade to come this year. Eleven see a cut in 2016, with seven of those people saying it will be in the first half of the year.

Moody's, which cut Brazil a month ago to the brink of junk, is likely to be the next to lower Brazil's rating again, according to 18 respondents. Fitch rates Brazil two notches above investment grade.

The poll was anonymous and included chief economists from some of Brazil's largest banks, strategists and asset managers.

Safeguarding Brazil's investment grade has been a top priority of President Dilma Rousseff. Finance Minister Joaquim Levy warned of "very strong" consequences in case of failure.

Measures to fix a budget deficit and reassure the agencies such as tax hikes cost Rousseff much of her popularity and raised calls for her impeachment less than a year after her re-election.

Levy said on Thursday the government is preparing more "strong measures" to achieve a surplus of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.

Although a slight majority of respondents said the S&P downgrade will strengthen Levy's position, his goal seems too optimistic. Brazil is expected to end 2016 with a deficit of 0.3 percent of GDP, according to the poll.

