SAO PAULO The Brazilian real added to losses on Wednesday after a top economic advisor for presidential candidate Aecio Neves said that, if elected, Neves would immediately end a central bank intervention program that has been supporting the currency.

The real BRL= was already weakening due to a combination of uncertainty about the outcome of Brazil's presidential elections and growing risk aversion across the globe.

It added to losses to end 2.36 percent weaker at 2.4570 per dollar after Arminio Fraga, whom Neves intends to appoint as finance minister if elected, told Reuters that his government would immediately end the central bank's daily sales of currency swaps. [ID:nE4N0S3001]

Swaps are derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses. The central bank has been regularly selling those contracts for more than a year and the existing stock of swaps amounts to nearly $100 billion.

The real was trading around 2.43 per dollar before Fraga's comments.

