China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
SAO PAULO Brazil's main economic policy body eased on Monday some rules governing foreign investment on local depositary receipts, in a move aimed at kick starting a largely dormant market.
The Monetary Policy Council decided that non-resident investors' purchases of Brazilian depositary receipts, known as BDRs, could also be made from a local Brazilian account and not only from a foreign account. In a statement, the council, known as CMN, will allow BDRs to be linked to financial assets other than stocks exclusively.
BDRs were created almost a decade ago to attract foreign investment into Brazil's equity market and to allow companies with domiciles outside Brazil to list their shares in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Yet the number of issuers has turned out to fall short of expectations at the time.
BEIJING China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.