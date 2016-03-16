BRASILIA Brazil's Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday an earlier decision that gives the Senate authority to review a lower house vote to impeach a president before starting an impeachment trial, a ruling favorable to President Dilma Rousseff.

The decision means that Rousseff would not automatically be suspended if the lower house decides to impeach her, as sought by its speaker, Eduardo Cunha, and gives her a chance to block impeachment in the Senate, which has been more supportive of the unpopular president.

Cunha, who took up an opposition request to impeach Rousseff in December, said this week he will speed up proceedings by naming an impeachment committee as soon as the Supreme Court rules on his appeals.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)