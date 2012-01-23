SAO PAULO Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world's biggest offshore oil driller by market value, plans to spin off Brazilian unit Seabras with a share sale worth up to 1.7 billion reais ($971 million) in the first initial public offering of 2012 on the Sao Paulo exchange.

Rio de Janeiro-based Seabras plans to sell as many as 65.2 million common shares at a price of 20 reais to 26 reais each, according to a market notice published on Monday. Seabras expects to price its share offering on February 9 and start trading shares by February 13.

If successful, the share sale could spark a stream of IPOs from more than 40 companies eyeing public listings in Brazil that were sidelined by turbulent global markets last year, according to exchange operator BM&FBovespa.

The Seadrill spinoff aims to profit from a Brazilian oil industry that expects to more than triple output to about 7 million barrels a day by 2020. If the goals are reached, Latin America's biggest country could challenge the United States for the position of world's No. 3 oil producer.

Listing as a Brazilian company gives Seabras access to a burgeoning capital market and subsidized state loans for the country's nascent oil services industry. The company also benefits from Brazil's local content rules meant to bolster local manufacturing and balance a natural resource boom.

Seabras hired BTG Pactual BTG.UL to lead the share offering, along with the investment banking units of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citi (C.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA).

($1 = 1.75 reais)

(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing, editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)