Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff arrives at a news conference after a meeting with jurists defending her against impeachment at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer, who would succeed President Dilma Rousseff should she be impeached, said the two had agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to have as productive a relationship as possible.

Temer would become president should Rousseff depart as a result of current impeachment proceedings. He declined to give any more information about what was discussed in the meeting.

