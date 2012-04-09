WASHINGTON Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff expressed concerns to U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday that sanctions against Iran could increase tensions in the Middle East and cause a sharp rise in oil prices, sources told Reuters.

Rousseff's government has generally opposed sanctions against Syria and Iran, arguing they do more harm than good.

Also, the two leaders did not explicitly discuss Boeing's proposal to sell F-18 jets to Brazil during their bilateral meeting at the White House, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reported in February that Brazil was "very likely" to choose a jet made by France's Dassault instead for a contract worth at least $4 billion to renew its Air Force fleet.

(Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Sandra Maler)