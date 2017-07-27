Vale CEO says hopes to reach $15 billion in net debt in 2018

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazil's Vale said on Thursday that the world's top iron ore producer would seek to lower net debt to $15 billion next year.

CEO Fabio Schvartsman made the comments on a third conference call following second quarter results that missed expectations due to a currency swing, rising costs and weaker iron ore prices.

Schvartsman had said earlier in the day that he hoped to lower net debt to beneath the previously stated year-end 2017 goal of $15 billion to $17 billion but did not specify a time frame.