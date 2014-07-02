SAO PAULO Police fired rubber bullets and sprayed tear gas at a group of 300 activists on Tuesday evening in a show of force that some witnesses say went too far as Brazil tries to guarantee a smooth World Cup.

Riot police surrounded a plaza near FIFA's World Cup Fan Fest in Sao Paulo where a group of academics and lawyers had gathered around microphones set up for a debate over what they said was the unwarranted detention of two protesters on June 23, witnesses said on Wednesday.

"I haven't seen anything like this, when black blocs are present you expect that kind of police presence but not for an academic debate," said university professor Esther Solano, referring to a violent fringe group known for protesting in black face masks.

She said tensions grew and some started yelling at the police, who reacted by detaining two lawyers, firing rubber bullets and spraying tear gas. Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said some officers used pepper spray on journalists.

The city's military police said in a statement on Wednesday that the "confusion" started when a group of 50 people "initiated violence against the police" and stopped them from inspecting a large backpack one of the activists was carrying.

Tear gas and rubber bullets were used to guarantee the safety of the police and five people were detained, the statement said.

A police crackdown against students in Sao Paolo, Brazil's largest city, a year ago was largely responsible for setting off a protest movement that brought more than 1 million people onto the streets nationwide.

Government concerns that another wave of protests could disrupt the World Cup have proved unfounded, with only small demonstrations seen so far during the month-long tournament that ends on July 13.

The largest, a protest of 600, occurred before the opening match in Sao Paulo on June 12. Police fired stun grenades to disperse demonstrators, injuring some foreign journalists.

A representative for New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch said it was still documenting the "numerous abuses that appeared to have been committed on Tuesday."

The group released a statement on Tuesday calling for an investigation into allegations that police planted evidence of criminal activity on the two protesters arrested on June 23.

Police also used tear gas to disperse foreign and Brazilian soccer fans who were celebrating in Sao Paulo's popular Vila Madalena bar district at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, violating noise ordinances.

