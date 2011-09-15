Taylor Lautner (L), Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart introduce a clip from ''The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn'' at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES So much for chastity in the world of the "Twilight" vampires.

The movie trailer for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1" has been released, and it shows that the franchise's heroine Bella Swan and her vampire lover Edward Cullen finally get intimate -- after marriage, of course.

The trailer released on Tuesday for the upcoming fourth film in the series shows the wedding of the previously chaste Bella and Edward, their steamy honeymoon and Bella's difficult pregnancy with a half-human, half-vampire baby.

Fans seem to have taken a liking to the trailer in which a panicky Edward describes his bride's pregnancy by exclaiming, "It's crushing you from the inside out." The trailer has already been viewed over 130,000 times on YouTube.com.

The "Twilight" franchise became an instant hit when the first movie came out in 2008, appealing to an audience of mainly teenage girls and young women. The series tells of the love between young Bella and Edward, but until this latest chapter the pair had not consummated their relationship.

The films based on the books by Stephenie Meyer and produced by independent studio Summit Entertainment have made a total of $790 million at U.S. and Canada box offices, according to tracking firm Box Office Mojo.

Summit has decided to break the last book in the series into two films from director Bill Condon, with "Part 1" slated for release on November 18 and "Part 2" coming out next year.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)