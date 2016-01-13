UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
U.S., BRENT CRUDE FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP $1 A BARREL EACH ON U.S. STOCK MARKET GAINS
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.