LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bret Michaels has entered some choppy legal waters.

The Poison frontman and "Rock of Love" star filed suit against Shoreline Tours on Monday, alleging that the cruise-ship company participated in "a fraudulent scheme" intended to get Michaels to drastically drop his agreed-upon fee for two performances on one of its cruises.

According to the suit, Michaels' was approached by promoter Willie Donwell to perform a two concerts on a "Super Cruise" this fall, with Donwell handling the promotion, as well as the collection of Michaels' fee.

However, the suit alleges, Donwell was "essentially a shill" for Shoreline in a "bait and switch" maneuver in order to get Michaels to cut his fee.

Michaels and Donwell, the suit says, initially agreed to a $750,000 fee for the two performances, to be paid through Donwell in installments. However, according to the suit, Donwell never had any intention of paying Michaels' fee, and shortly dropped out of the deal, citing health woes, after shifting promotion powers to Shoreline.

After an initial payment of $250,000 was made by Shoreline, Michaels alleges, the company, through its agent, Tim Towle, began complaining about poor advance ticket sales (claims that, the suit alleges, are fraudulent).

According to the suit, after the complaints, Shoreline sent a July 2011 offer to Michaels' camp, offering to continue promoting the cruise if the singer would agree to perform for just $100,000 more than $250,000 he'd already received -- or $400,000 less than $750,000 he'd initially agreed to.

Michaels is seeking damages to be determined, plus interest, court costs and attorney's fees. The suit also names Towle and Donwell individually.

Shoreline Tours did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.