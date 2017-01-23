Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired peer Brewer Yacht Yard Group, roughly doubling its size and making itself the world's largest owner and operator of marinas, as it considers an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal comes less than two years after investment firm American Infrastructure MLP Funds formed Safe Harbor. It underscores the financial appeal of marinas, which can produce strong, reliable cash flows thanks to the membership fees that they charge boat owners and sailing enthusiasts.

Dallas-based Safe Harbor is also in preliminary talks with investment banks to explore the possibility of an IPO that could value the company at between $500 million and $1 billion, the people said, cautioning that no decision has been made yet as to whether the company will go public.

Accounting for the deal with Brewer Yacht Yard, Safe Harbor generates 12-month revenue of around $200 million, the people added.

As part of the deal with Brewer Yacht Yard, which is expected on be announced on Monday, investment firms Guggenheim Partners and Weatherford Partners have also invested in Safe Harbor, the people said. American Infrastructure Funds remains the majority owner of the company, the people added.

The sources asked not to be named because the deal is not yet public.

With the acquisition of Brewer Yacht Yard, Safe Harbor now owns 63 properties across 17 U.S. states. Many of its marinas offer amenities that include restaurants, playgrounds and pools.

Founded in 1879 by R.G. Brewer as a chandlery and hardware store for boat owners and fishermen in Mamaroneck, New York, Brewer Yacht Yard expanded into marinas starting in the 1950s. The founder's great-grandson, Jack Brewer, now owns a minority stake in the combined company following the deal with Safe Harbor, according to the sources.

Safe Harbor President Baxter Underwood has been appointed CEO of the combined company, succeeding Marshall Funk, who has been named chief strategy officer and will still sit on the company's board, according to the sources.

