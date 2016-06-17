UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON Seventy-nine percent of a total of 270 Europe-based hedge fund managers surveyed in early June believe Britain will remain in the European Union, according to a survey by alternative assets research firm Preqin released on Thursday.
Fourteen percent of hedge fund managers in Britain and Europe think Britons will vote to leave the EU in a referendum next week.
Opinion polls have been showing a stronger performance for the Leave campaign in recent days.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON British funds upped their equity allocations to eight-month highs in January on expectations that a reflationary spending boost expected under U.S. President Donald Trump will extend stock markets' outperformance.
LONDON Inflation has a habit of creeping up on you. Just ask historians.