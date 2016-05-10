Packages of Tyson food beef meat loaf are reflected in a mirror as they sit on a refrigerator for sale at a grocery store in Encinitas, California May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAO PAULO Executives of Tyson Foods (TSN.N), the largest U.S. meats company that plans to resume investment abroad, have been visiting plants of Brazil's poultry processor BRF SA (BRFS3.SA) over the past month, the Valor Economico newspaper said on Tuesday.

The visits by Tyson executives do not signify an actual offer for BRF assets, the paper said, adding that a source close to BRF said Tyson's interest in the company prompted its assembly to change the shareholder protection clause, known commonly as a poison pill, on April 7.

BRF shares rose nearly 6 percent in early trade on Tuesday. BRF representatives did not respond to a request for comment. When asked, a Tyson representative said the company did not comment on market rumors.

