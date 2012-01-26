LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (TheWrap.com) - Good thing they already have those fancy dresses.

"Bridesmaids" stars Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig will serve as presenters at this year's Academy Awards, this year's telecast producers Brian Grazer and Don Mischer said Thursday. This will mark the first Oscars appearances for all six actresses.

The Academy's announcement makes a significant break from tradition for the organization -- typically, the first presenters announced are the previous year's Best Actor and Best Actress winners, which in this case would be Colin Firth and Natalie Portman.

McCarthy and Wiig both scored their first Oscar nominations for "Bridesmaids" this year -- McCarthy for her supporting role, and Wiig for her screenplay.

This year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Billy Crystal, takes place at the Kodak Theatre on Sunday, February 26.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)