LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Universal's comedy "Bridesmaids" has become the most-ordered VOD title of all time, the studio said Wednesday.

In just more than four months in release, the movie has more than 4.8 million VOD rentals, according to Rentrak's OnDemand Essentials. That is a gross of more than $24 million.

The movie, which earned Melissa McCarthy an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress and garnered Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig a best screenplay nod, grossed more than $288 million worldwide in its theatrical run, and has taken in more than $100 million in Blu-ray and DVD sales.

VOD, while growing, remains a fraction of the digital revenue stream. Other digital platforms, including internet video on demand, pay-per-view and hotel viewings have totaled more than 7 million orders, grossing $40 million domestically.

"Bridesmaids" will be available on VOD through the end of February.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)