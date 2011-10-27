The board of Brigham Exploration Co BEXP.O catered to the company's founder at the expense of shareholders in agreeing to sell the company to Norwegian energy giant Statoil (STL.OL), according to a shareholder lawsuit.

The $4.4 billion deal reached last week sent Brigham Exploration's shares up 20 percent. Statoil would gain access to unconventional energy resources in the United States, a key growth area for the company.

Brigham Exploration's founder and chief executive, Ben Brigham, and his brother and company director David Brigham convinced a "pliable" board to forgo any attempt to sell the company to a higher bidder, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, requests an injunction to prevent the merger from closing. The defendants are the board as well as Brigham Exploration and Statoil.

Brigham Exploration declined to comment.

The Brigham brothers favored Statoil as a buyer because the Norwegian company will be dependent on them and other family members after the deal closes, according to the lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System, a shareholder.

"The combined company's future operations would depend on the Brigham Brothers and allow for the continuation of a nearly $10 million per year 'consulting' contract the brothers had funneled to a company owned by their third sibling, Vincent," said the lawsuit filed in Delaware's Chancery Court.

In return, Brigham Exploration agreed to a "no-shop" clause and a $136.6 million termination fee as well as other measures to ensure their deal is not topped by an unsolicited bidder, according to the complaint.

The case is Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System v Ben M. Brigham et al, Delaware Chancery Court, No 6980.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)