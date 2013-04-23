Chili's Grill & Bar parent Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by improved restaurant operating margins.

The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano's Little Italy chain, said net income rose to $52 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $44.9 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Brinker earned 72 cents per share.

Revenue, including sales and franchise revenue, rose 0.1 percent to $742.8 million in the quarter ended March 27.

Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months fell 1.1 percent at Chili's and rose 0.4 percent at Maggiano's during the quarter.

