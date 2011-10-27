Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results, fueled by surprisingly strong sales of its new Yervoy melanoma drug and its medicines to treat hepatitis and schizophrenia.

The drugmaker is hoping that strong demand for Yervoy and other promising medicines in late-stage trials will offset an expected plunge in sales of blood clot preventer Plavix, which will face generic competition in the United States in May.

The company plans to seek U.S. approval this year for a new blood clot preventer called Eliquis developed with Pfizer Inc(PFE.N).

Yervoy, approved by U.S. regulators in March, ran up sales of $121 million in the third quarter, picking up steam after unexpectedly strong sales of $95 million in the preceding quarter.

ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said the newly reported sales came in $17 million above Wall Street projections.

"Yervoy sales were bigger than we and everyone else expected," said Miller Tabak analyst Les Funtleyder, who described overall company results as meeting expectations.

"The real driver of all drug companies is their pipelines, and I believe that Bristol has among the best in the industry," Funtleyder said.

Some analysts believe Yervoy, the first approved drug shown to extend survival of patients with advanced melanoma, could eventually capture annual revenue of up to $6 billion.

Bristol said on Thursday it earned $969 million, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $949 million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned 61 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales rose 11 percent to $5.35 billion, above Wall Street expectations of $5.3 billion.

OBSTACLE AHEAD

Sales of blood clot preventer Plavix, by far the company's biggest product, rose 8 percent to $1.79 billion. The pill is sold in partnership with French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA).

Sales of hepatitis B treatment Baraclude jumped 36 percent to $311 million, while sales of diabetes drug Orencia rose 27 percent to $233 million.

Abilify, which does not cause weight gains seen with many rival schizophrenia drugs, rose 14 percent to $691 million.

Some analysts still see an obstacle ahead for Yervoy, which costs $120,000 for a full course of treatment, in the form of resistance from regulators overseas.

Earlier this month, Britain's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence refused to recommend Yervoy because the drug's benefits did not appear to justify its cost.

Bristol-Myers is also counting on sales of dapagliflozin, a new type of treatment for Type 2 diabetes that it is developing with Britain's AstraZeneca (AZN.L).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Wednesday said it needed three more months to decide whether to approve the once-a-day pill.

Bristol-Myers said it expects full-year 2011 earnings of $2.25 to $2.30 per share, raising the lower end of its earlier forecast by 5 cents.

Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 0.2 percent to $32.58 on the New York Stock Exchange, performing weaker than the broader stock market.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Michele Gershberg, Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)