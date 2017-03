Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) reported better than expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by strong sales of newer treatments for leukemia, melanoma and diabetes.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $925 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $852 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)