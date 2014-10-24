A trader passes by a screen displaying the tickers symbols for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Intelsat, Ltd. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, as sizzling sales of its treatments for blood clots, cancer and arthritis helped offset sharply higher taxes, sending the stock up 2.6 percent.

The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday it earned $721 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $692 million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, the company earned 45 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 42 cents, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The effective tax rate was 27.4 percent, compared with 15.4 percent a year ago.

Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson, who expected a 13 percent tax rate, saw few other material updates on its finances or products in the earnings report.

Later Friday, investors will pay close attention to any updates from executives about how Bristol-Myers' high-profile immuno-oncology drugs are faring in clinical trials and in an ongoing review by regulators.

The medicines include Opdivo (nivolumab), a so-called PD-1 inhibitor that takes the brakes off immune system cells to allow them to recognize and attack cancer cells. Bristol-Myers, along with Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), Roche Holding AG ROG.VX and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L)(AZN.N) are leaders in PD-1 inhibitors, and analysts say the new class could generate more than $30 billion in annual global sales by 2025.

Opdivo was approved in Japan in July to treat melanoma, and Bristol-Myers has begun the process of seeking U.S. marketing approval for the drug to treat the less common "squamous" form of lung cancer as well as melanoma.

Bristol-Myers is expected on Oct. 31 at a meeting in Chicago to present clinical trial data on the use of Opdivo as a treatment for squamous lung cancer, after two earlier courses of treatment failed.

"Overall, we believe the Street is significantly underestimating (Opdivo's) potential in lung cancer," BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said on Friday.

He predicted the stock could jump to the $55 to $65 range, if favorable data are seen at the meeting, the Chicago Multidisciplinary Symposium on Thoracic Oncology.

Arfaei noted other Opdivo lung cancer data are expected in coming months and could help support U.S. approval of the drug.

Shares were up $1.38 to $53.88.

Merck's Keytruda, or pembrolizumab, last month became the first PD-1 inhibitor available in the United States. It was approved for patients with advanced melanoma.

Bristol-Myers' quarterly revenue fell 4 percent to $3.92 billion, largely due to the recent sale of its diabetes products to longtime partner AstraZeneca, but were above Wall Street estimates of $3.8 billion. Excluding the divested diabetes drugs, revenue rose 7 percent.

Despite the third-quarter profit beat, Bristol-Myers stuck to its earlier full-year profit forecast of $1.70 to $1.80 per share.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)