Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) ratcheted up its 2016 profit view after trouncing first-quarter sales and earnings forecasts on strong demand for its new Opdivo immuno-oncology drug and Eliquis blood clot preventer.

The U.S. drugmaker, whose shares rose nearly 4 percent, said on Thursday that net income rose to $1.20 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.19 billion, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, including litigation costs, Bristol-Myers earned 74 cents per share, well above the analysts' average estimate of 65 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $4.39 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.25 billion. It would have increased 11 percent if not for the strong dollar, which lowers the value of sales outside the United States.

Based on the first-quarter results, Bristol-Myers said it expected full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. In January it had forecast $2.30 to $2.40.

The updated outlook would reflect earnings growth of up to 29 percent from last year.

Sales of Opdivo, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, soared 40 percent to $704 million in the quarter, putting them on track for nearly $3 billion this year. Approved in late 2014 to treat melanoma, Opdivo later won approvals to treat lung and kidney cancer and is being tested against a wide array of other types of cancer.

The drug competes with Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Keytruda, a similar treatment that has gotten off to a far slower start since being approved in September 2014.

But sales of Yervoy, another Bristol-Myers treatment for melanoma, fell 19 percent to $263 million as doctors opted instead for Opdivo and Keytruda, which are deemed less toxic.

Sales of Eliquis, used to prevent blood clots and strokes among patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, more than doubled to $734 million. The pill, sold in partnership with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), is taking flight as growing numbers of doctors prescribe it as a safer and more-convenient alternative to longtime generic treatment warfarin.

Shares of Bristol-Myers were up 3.7 percent at $72.82 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)