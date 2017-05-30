Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
LONDON British Airways (ICAG.L) said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.
"We believe the root cause was a power supply issue and we have no evidence of any cyber attack," Alex Cruz, Chairman and CEO of British Airways, said in a video message on Twitter.
"We are extremely sorry for the huge inconvenience this is causing our customers and we understand how frustrating this must be especially for families hoping to get away on holiday," he said.
NEW YORK Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and others in the search for internet talent.