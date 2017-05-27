Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
LONDON British Airways (ICAG.L) said it had canceled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
"We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide," the airline said in a statement.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and others in the search for internet talent.