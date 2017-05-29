Apple adds Virgin to U.S. carrier lineup as Virgin ditches Android
Apple Inc will soon start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone maker's since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday.
LONDON A global computer system failure that stranded thousands of British Airways passengers over the weekend was not due to the outsourcing of staff from Britain, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
"All the parties involved around this particular event have not been involved with any type of outsourcing in any foreign country," Chief Executive Alex Cruz told Sky News.
"They've all been local issues around a local data centre, which has been managed and fixed by local resources," he said.
The GMB union said BA's IT systems had shortcomings after the company made a number of staff redundant and shifted work to India in 2016.
NEW YORK Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, a top bond manager at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and others in the search for internet talent.