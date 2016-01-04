LONDON - Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo began carrying out the annual stocktake of animals on Monday, with newborn baby gorilla Gernot a new addition to the 2016 census.

Gernot was born at the end of November, bringing to six the number of Western lowland gorillas at the zoo in the British capital.

"It's really important that we do the stocktake, it gives us an opportunity to evaluate what successes we've had throughout the year, particularly in breeding critically endangered species, like the Western lowland gorilla," said Mark Habben, Zoological Manager at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

The information from the annual stocktake is shared with other zoos to manage international breeding programs.