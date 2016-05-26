Japan artist says latest sticker graffiti aimed at Trump
TOKYO Japanese graffiti artist "281 Antinuke" says his latest street art - politically-charged stickers plastered around central Tokyo - takes aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.
LONDON May 26 British painter John Constable's six-foot artwork "View on the Stour near Dedham," will go under the hammer next month where it is expected to fetch around 12 million to 16 million pounds ($17.6 million - $23.5 million), Christie's said on Thursday.
The painting, from circa 1821-22, will be offered alongside other work by other artists as part of the auction house's 250th anniversary "Defining British Art" sale in London on June 30.
MADRID Spanish police arrested three people on Tuesday in connection with the theft of five paintings by the Irish-born artist Francis Bacon that were worth 25 million euros ($26.88 million), the Interior Ministry said.
LONDON A handwritten draft letter of abdication penned by King George III is to go on display for the first time as part of a huge cache of documents from the reign of the last British monarch to rule over America, the royal household said on Saturday.