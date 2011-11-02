Here are some facts about Julian Assange, founder of the WikiLeaks website, whose extradition to Sweden was approved by Britain's High Court on Wednesday.

* PERSONAL LIFE:

-- Assange was born in Townsville, Australia, in July 1971, to parents who were involved in theater and travelled frequently. Assange's mother runs a puppet theater.

-- In his teens, Assange gained a reputation as a sophisticated computer programer.

-- In 1995 he was arrested and pleaded guilty to hacking. He was fined, but avoided prison on condition he did not reoffend.

-- In his late 20s, he went to Melbourne University to study mathematics and physics.

-- Assange has no permanent home and was often seen carrying a rucksack, moving from city to city and staying with friends in countries from Iceland to Kenya.

-- He is described by those he has worked with as highly intelligent, determined, intense and at times paranoid.

-- He is known for being very secretive. He carries several mobile phones and at one point believed he was being followed, reports have said. He has also fiercely fought demands for more transparency in his own personal and financial affairs.

-- However, in September an "unauthorized" autobiography was released which has offered rare disclosures by Assange about his personal finances and well-being, and those of WikiLeaks.

-- Assange is wanted in Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape, sexual molestation and unlawful coercion and he is fighting attempts to extradite him to Sweden. He has denied any wrongdoing.

-- Assange was granted bail in December 2010 by a British court and has spent weeks in a mansion, north east of London.

-- In a ruling on Wednesday, Britain's High Court approved Assange's extradition to Sweden.

-- Despite Assange's continuing legal problems, WikiLeaks has continued to release the 250,000 cables it obtained, working with newspapers around the globe to amplify their impact.

* WIKILEAKS WEBSITE:

-- Assange began WikiLeaks in 2006, creating a web-based "dead letter drop" for would-be leakers.

-- His website has five full-time staff, several dozen volunteers and 800 part-time volunteers. Assange has said he has received hundreds of documents and does not have enough resources to go through all of them.

-- Assange says WikiLeaks has never compromised a source.

-- Last week Assange said that WikiLeaks would have to stop publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising if it is unable to end a payments block by U.S. firms such as Visa and MasterCard by the end of 2011.

-- Assange said there were no lawful grounds for the action by Bank of America Corp, Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc., eBay Inc unit PayPal and Western Union Co, which he said had cost WikiLeaks 95 percent of its revenue.

-- He is an avid user of social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter and is known for sometimes sharply worded tweets. WikiLeaks' pages have some 300,000 to 400,000 followers.

Sources: Reuters/WikiLeaks website/BBC

(Reporting by David Cutler in London and Mia Shanley in Stockholm)